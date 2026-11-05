Manulife Q3 core earnings up 4pc

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AMD forecast eases AI spending fears as data-center sales surge
04-11-2026 10:27 HKT
FWD's new business value rises 18pc for first nine months
03-11-2026 11:41 HKT
Insurer AIA Group's third-quarter new business value falls 5 percent
30-10-2026 10:42 HKT
BYD's third-quarter profit growth slows, falling short of forecasts
29-10-2026 18:15 HKT
China Unicom's profit drops 33.6pc for first three quarters
29-10-2026 18:06 HKT
Geely's net profit rises 7pc for first three quarters amid robust exports
29-10-2026 15:08 HKT
Coca-Cola lifts profit forecast as international soda demand holds firm
27-10-2026 20:45 HKT