Geely's net profit rises 7pc for first three quarters amid robust exports

Geely Automobile (0175) posted 7 percent year-on-year growth in net profit to 13.93 billion yuan (HK$16.39 billion) for the first nine months of 2026, as strong shipments eased pressure from fierce competition in the carmaker's home market.

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Revenue increased by 13 percent to 272.56 billion yuan in the first three quarters, while sales volume inched up 3 percent to 2.24 million units during the period, an exchange filing showed on Thursday.

The shipments totaled 797,670 units during the January-September period, contributing 35.68 percent of total sales.

Third-Quarter Profit Jumps 28 Percent

For the third quarter alone, the company's net profit jumped 28 percent to 4.84 billion yuan.

Geely's third-quarter sales volume rose 7 percent to 812,523 units, among which 323,442 cars were exported overseas, accounting for 39.8 percent of the total deliveries.

Revenue climbed 10 percent to 98.96 billion yuan, thanks to strong growth in export sales and a rising contribution from high-value products.

The growth of revenue also outpaced that of sales volume, indicating an improvement in product mix and average selling price, Geely said.