logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Geely's net profit rises 7pc for first three quarters amid robust exports

FINANCE
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
People walk past the Geely booth during a media day for the Auto Shanghai show in Shanghai, China April 23, 2025. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
People walk past the Geely booth during a media day for the Auto Shanghai show in Shanghai, China April 23, 2025. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Geely Automobile (0175) posted 7 percent year-on-year growth in net profit to 13.93 billion yuan (HK$16.39 billion) for the first nine months of 2026, as strong shipments eased pressure from fierce competition in the carmaker's home market.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Revenue increased by 13 percent to 272.56 billion yuan in the first three quarters, while sales volume inched up 3 percent to 2.24 million units during the period, an exchange filing showed on Thursday.

The shipments totaled 797,670 units during the January-September period, contributing 35.68 percent of total sales.

Third-Quarter Profit Jumps 28 Percent

For the third quarter alone, the company's net profit jumped 28 percent to 4.84 billion yuan.

Geely's third-quarter sales volume rose 7 percent to 812,523 units, among which 323,442 cars were exported overseas, accounting for 39.8 percent of the total deliveries.

Revenue climbed 10 percent to 98.96 billion yuan, thanks to strong growth in export sales and a rising contribution from high-value products.

The growth of revenue also outpaced that of sales volume, indicating an improvement in product mix and average selling price, Geely said.

Geely Automobileprofitexportsresults

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen at the company's store in Seoul, South Korea, April 15, 2025. REUTERS
Samsung sees AI chip shortage worsening, keeps investors in suspense on returns
FINANCE
2 hours ago
The logo of Ping An Insurance seen at a Beijing event in April, 2018. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Ping An insurance nine months profit fell 27.3pc as investment gains falls
FINANCE
23 hours ago
A logo of UBS is pictured outside a branch of Swiss bank UBS in Zurich, Switzerland, June 19, 2025. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo
UBS meets expectations with US$2.7 billion Q3 profit
FINANCE
28-10-2026 14:35 HKT
Standard Chartered bank logo is seen at their headquarters in London, Britain, July 26, 2022. REUTERS
StanChart lifts full-year targets after quarterly profit trounces forecasts
FINANCE
28-10-2026 14:17 HKT
The logo of SK Hynix is seen at its booth during The 26th Semiconductor Exhibition (SEDEX 2024) in Seoul, South Korea, October 23, 2024. REUTERS
SK Hynix unveils US$75 billion shareholder return plan after posting record profit
INNOVATION
28-10-2026 10:26 HKT
Coca-Cola Diet Coke cans on display for sale inside a shop in New Delhi, India, April 22, 2026. REUTERS
Coca-Cola lifts profit forecast as international soda demand holds firm
FINANCE
27-10-2026 20:45 HKT
The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation profit up 27pc for first three quarters
FINANCE
27-10-2026 15:06 HKT
HSBC quarterly profit jumps but revenue misses estimates, shares slide 6pc
FINANCE
27-10-2026 14:17 HKT
An employee wipes equipment on the production line of hawthorn red wine at a factory in Weifang, Shandong province July 28, 2013. Reuters
China's industrial profit growth picks up amid two-speed economy
FINANCE
27-10-2026 10:38 HKT
FILE PHOTO: The company logo of Citic Securities is displayed during a news conference on the company's annual results in Hong Kong, China March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/File Photo /GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD
China's CITIC Securities Q3 profit falls 20.2pc on weak stock market
FINANCE
26-10-2026 20:48 HKT
(Source: Reuters)
Samsung reportedly to exit Hong Kong home appliance market after mainland China withdrawal
NEWS
23 hours ago
Customs arrests Tsim Sha Tsui medicine shop salesman over misleading pricing of Chinese herbs
NEWS
28-10-2026 01:42 HKT
Uganda arrests man accused of killing and eating 38 people
WORLD
12 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.