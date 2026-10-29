China Unicom's profit drops 33.6pc for first three quarters

China Unicom's (0762) net profit fell 33.6 percent year-on-year to 13.28 billion yuan (HK$15.62 billion) for the first three quarters in 2026, despite the growth in revenue.

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The telecom giant's revenue inched up 0.57 percent to 294.65 billion yuan, among which service revenue went down 0.28 percent ot 260.89 billion yuan, an exchange filing showed on Thursday.

Computing power demonstrated strong growth momentum, with computing power revenue growing 12.2 percent, of which Internet Data Center revenue rose 10.4 percent, the company said.

China Unicom enhanced its end-to-end capabilities across the generation, storage, transmission, cleansing, and application of tokens, acting as an operator of high-value tokens to accelerate the scale adoption of artificial intelligence, it added.

Meanwhile, its internationalisation accelerated, with international business revenue increasing by 14.5 percent during the period.

Paying Users for Cloud-AI Products Rise 3 percent

Compared with the second quarter, the third-quarter number of its major institutional and industry customers served by Unicom Cloud reached around 562,000, while that of paying users for Cloud-AI products was 123.5 million, up 6 percent.

The number of China Telecom's connectivity subscribers edged up 1.69 percent to 1.33 billion as of September 30.

Among them, 5G network customers rose 2.86 percent to 255.63 million.