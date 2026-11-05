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FINANCE

Singapore's DBS warns of uncertain outlook as market volatility drives Q3 profit miss

FINANCE
47 mins ago
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People use DBS automated teller machines (ATMs) in Singapore March 31, 2022. REUTERS
People use DBS automated teller machines (ATMs) in Singapore March 31, 2022. REUTERS

Singapore's largest bank, DBS Group, warned on Thursday of growing global uncertainty due to elevated energy prices, higher interest rates and geopolitical risks as market volatility pushed its earnings lower.

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DBS, which is also Southeast Asia's biggest lender by assets, said July–September net profit fell 5 percent to S$2.81 billion (HK$17.26 billion) from a year earlier, mainly on a decline in markets trading income.

The result undershot the mean estimate of S$2.90 billion from four analysts, according to LSEG data, even though its wealth management division posted a strong performance.

The group's markets trading income sank 65 percent year-on-year to S$152 million for the quarter, which DBS attributed to "unfavourable equity market conditions".

The bank's net interest margin, a key profitability gauge, fell 9 basis points year-on-year to 1.87 percent.

The decline underscores how surging global bond yields, a rout in high-flying technology stocks last quarter and the ongoing Middle East conflict are beginning to bite into Singapore lenders' earnings after strong wealth management momentum cushioned their bottom lines in the first half.

Shares of DBS, which have risen 24 percent so far this year, fell more than 2 percent to S$69.27 in early trading.

J.P. Morgan analysts said in a note that a "small near-term negative reaction" in the wake of the results was expected.

"(The fourth quarter) tends to be seasonally weak for wealth management, hence we expect small negative revisions by the Street on revenues," they said.

OUTLOOK 'MORE UNCERTAIN'

DBS announced its result a day after its smaller peer UOB posted a fall in its trading and investment income and flagged further margin pressures ahead.

"While the global economy has remained resilient, the outlook has become more uncertain," DBS CEO Tan Su Shan said in a statement. "As we enter 2027, we will stay nimble to capture opportunities while prudently managing risks."

Asia's ongoing wealth boom continued to bolster the earnings of Singapore's largest lender.

For the quarter, wealth management fees rose 9 percent from a high base a year ago to S$864 million, supported by growth in assets under management.

Transaction services fees recorded a new high, while loan-related and card fees similarly increased, taking its net fee income up an annual 6 percent to S$1.43 billion.

For its 2027 outlook, DBS said it expects total income to rise in the mid-single-digit range, assuming two more US Federal Reserve rate hikes by the end of next year, alongside a gradual rise in domestic interest rates and the Singapore dollar.

The "structural growth" in wealth management is also expected to continue, the bank said.

Separately, DBS announced on Thursday that it has appointed board member Anthony Lim as chairman from January 1, 2027, succeeding Peter Seah, who will step down after 16 years in the role.

Reuters

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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