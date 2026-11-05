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FINANCE

Hang Seng Index climbs over 700 points by midday break

FINANCE
27 mins ago
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HKEX
HKEX

Hong Kong shares extended early gains and surpassed the 24,500 mark by noon on Thursday, led by tech giants.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index surged 739 points, or 3.09 percent, to 24,659 points by noon. 

The half-day market turnover was HK$198.3 billion.

The Hang Seng Tech Index jumped 4.79 percent to 4,124 points at noon. 

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index increased 0.1 percent to 3,689 points, and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index went up 1.44 percent to 11,498 points.

HSIHang Seng IndexHong KongstocksHang Seng Tech Index

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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