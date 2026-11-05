Hang Seng Index climbs over 700 points by midday break

Hong Kong shares extended early gains and surpassed the 24,500 mark by noon on Thursday, led by tech giants.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index surged 739 points, or 3.09 percent, to 24,659 points by noon.

The half-day market turnover was HK$198.3 billion.

The Hang Seng Tech Index jumped 4.79 percent to 4,124 points at noon.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index increased 0.1 percent to 3,689 points, and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index went up 1.44 percent to 11,498 points.