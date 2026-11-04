Hong Kong stocks inch up by noon

Hong Kong shares reversed early losses and edged up at the midday break on Wednesday, led by biopharmaceutical gains.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index increased 3 points, or 0.01 percent, to 23,529 points by noon.

The half-day market turnover was HK$87.7 billion.

The Hang Seng Tech Index fell 1.02 percent to 3,828 points at noon.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index decreased 01 percent to 3,604 points, and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index went up 0.14 percent to 10,891 points.