Semight Instruments to raise over US$1 billion in 2027 HK listing, Bloomberg reports

Shanghai-listed semiconductor test equipment manufacturer Semight Instruments has selected CITIC Securities Company (6030), Goldman Sachs, and Morgan Stanley to help prepare its prospective Hong Kong listing next year, raising over US$1 billion (HK$7.8 billion), Bloomberg reported.

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The Suzhou-based company officially announced and confirmed its board's approval to pursue a Hong Kong listing in October 2026, aiming to deepen its global development strategies, enhance its international brand image, strengthen offshore financing, optimize its capital structure, and improve its core competency.

The company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange STAR Market in April, raising 2.1 billion yuan (HK$2.47 billion). Its shares have surged about 1,400 percent since then and have climbed more than 3,000 percent in the first few months.

Its market capitalization has now reached around US$19 billion (HK$148.2 billion).

Semight was established in 2017, specializing in R&D and manufacturing of test instruments and equipment in high-speed communications, electrical performance, optical chips, and power chips

AI Listing Wave in Hong Kong

Total initial public offering proceeds in Hong Kong have surpassed US$51.6 billion so far in 2026, heavily driven by a wave of listings from Chinese companies across the artificial intelligence supply chain.

The world's largest producer of optical transceivers, Zhongji Innolight (3308), a client of Semight, raised US$7.8 billion in its Hong Kong listing in July. Semight’s other optical transceiver maker client, Eoptolink Technology, has also said that it is preparing to list in Hong Kong.