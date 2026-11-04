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FINANCE

Hang Seng Index closes shy of 24,000 points

FINANCE
1 hour ago

by

Helen Zhong

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HKEX
HKEX

Hong Kong stocks closed higher on Wednesday, boosted by Beijing's latest market support measures, as investors digested the Democrats’ victory in the US midterm elections.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index jumped 393 points, or 1.67 percent, to 23,91 points, with a full-day turnover of HK$236.8 billion.

The Hang Seng Tech Index rose 1.77 percent to 3,967 points.

Chipmakers and biopharmaceutical stocks led the gains. Hua Hong Grace Semiconductor (1347) rebounded 15.7 percent, marking the largest growth among blue chips, while its peer Semiconductor Manufacturing International Cooperation (0981) surged 8.9 percent.

Wuxi Apptec (2359) and BeOne Medicines (6160) advanced 12.4 percent and 10.1 percent, while Innovent Biologics (1801) and Hansoh Pharmaceutical (3692) climbed 7.1 percent and 6.8 percent.

Zijin Mining (2899) also rose on the hike in gold prices amid a weaker US dollar, up 7.6 percent.

Tech heavyweights Alibaba (9988) and Tencent (0700) both closed over 1 percent higher.

Lenovo (0992) increased by 6 percent, while Baidu (9888) went up 2.5 percent.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index increased 2.16 percent to 3,686 points, and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index jumped 4.22 percent to 11,335 points.

HSIHang Seng IndexHong KongstocksHang Seng Tech Index

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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