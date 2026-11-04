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FINANCE

Wall St opens higher as Democrats win Congress; data center stocks slide

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., January 21, 2026. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., January 21, 2026. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

US stocks opened higher on Wednesday as investors bet a divided Washington after the Democrats' midterm sweep could limit sharp policy shifts, though data center-related stocks were under pressure as concerns over tighter artificial intelligence regulation weighed.

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The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 997.76 points, or 1.93 percent, at the open to 52,784.48. The S&P 500 rose 86.51 points, or 1.14 percent, at the open to 7,655.43, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 271.36 points, or 1.07 percent, to 25,643.36 at the opening bell.

Reuters

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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