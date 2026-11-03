S&P 500, Nasdaq open higher as oil prices extend declines, midterms on tap

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The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened higher on Tuesday as crude oil prices fell further heading into the US midterm elections, while Apple joined the list of Big Tech companies whose results failed to impress investors.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 206.75 points, or 0.40 percent, at the open to 51,777.23. The S&P 500 rose 7.77 points, or 0.10 percent, at the open to 7,549.17, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 98.65 points, or 0.39 percent, to 25,263.01 at the opening bell.
Reuters