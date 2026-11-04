Hong Kong stocks drop at open

Hong Kong shares fell at the open on Wednesday as investors awaited the outcome of the US midterm elections.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index decreased 74 points, or 0.32 percent, to 23,451.

The tech gauge went down 0.51 percent to 3,848.

Biopharmaceutical stocks outperformed the market. Wuxi Biologics (2269) and BeOne Medicines (6160) jumped 2.2 percent and 2.1 percent, marking the two largest gains at the opening bell.

Hansoh Pharmaceutical (3692) and Wuxi Apptec (2359) followed with growths of 1.8 percent and 17 percent, respectively.

Tech giants opened mixed. JD.com (9618) and Xiaomi (1810) slipped 1.8 percent and 1.7 percent, while Baidu (9888) inched up 0.8 percent.

Alibaba (9988) retreated 0.8 percent, and Tencent (0700) rose 0.15 percent.

Lenovo (9992) recovered from the 6 percent decline a day ago, up 1.7 percent at the open.