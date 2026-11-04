China's AI capabilities currently very close to that of the US: Qiming Venture Partners

At the “Investing in the AI Economy” forum at the 5th Global Financial Leaders' Investment Summit on Wednesday, Duane Kuang, founding managing partner of Qiming Venture Partners, asserted that China's AI model capabilities are now very close to those of the US, and the current valuation gap between large artificial intelligent model companies in China and the US reflects the business, revenue, and profitability of Chinese AI companies rather than the differentiation between the open-source models themselves.

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As AI models become smaller and edge computing becomes more powerful, more computation can be processed offline on devices, making edge AI chips a focus of attention, Kuang shared.

Kenneth Hao, co-chairman of Silver Lake, expressed confidence that AI will bring about revolutionary changes, citing that frontier models can help the top 20 percent of employees on the team increase productivity by 100 times in research and development.

David Siegel, co-founder and co-chairman of Two Sigma, noted that expecting large language models to transform business overnight is unrealistic as technology is being deployed by people.