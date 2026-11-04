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FINANCE

China's AI capabilities currently very close to that of the US: Qiming Venture Partners

FINANCE
2 hours ago

by

Raine Fung

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From left: Samson Wong, chief investment officer, private markets, Exchange Fund Investment Office, HKMA; Kenneth Hao; Duane Kuang; Deven J. Parekh, managing director at Insight Partners; and David Siegel
From left: Samson Wong, chief investment officer, private markets, Exchange Fund Investment Office, HKMA; Kenneth Hao; Duane Kuang; Deven J. Parekh, managing director at Insight Partners; and David Siegel

At the “Investing in the AI Economy” forum at the 5th Global Financial Leaders' Investment Summit on Wednesday, Duane Kuang, founding managing partner of Qiming Venture Partners, asserted that China's AI model capabilities are now very close to those of the US, and the current valuation gap between large artificial intelligent model companies in China and the US reflects the business, revenue, and profitability of Chinese AI companies rather than the differentiation between the open-source models themselves. 

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As AI models become smaller and edge computing becomes more powerful, more computation can be processed offline on devices, making edge AI chips a focus of attention, Kuang shared.  

Kenneth Hao, co-chairman of Silver Lake, expressed confidence that AI will bring about revolutionary changes, citing that frontier models can help the top 20 percent of employees on the team increase productivity by 100 times in research and development.

David Siegel, co-founder and co-chairman of Two Sigma, noted that expecting large language models to transform business overnight is unrealistic as technology is being deployed by people. 

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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