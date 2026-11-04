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FINANCE

Oracle abandons US$7 billion Tencent AI deal under Trump pressure, FT reports

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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Oracle logo is seen in this illustration taken September 9, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Oracle logo is seen in this illustration taken September 9, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Oracle has canceled a multibillion-dollar chip leasing contract with Tencent (0700) after bowing to pressure from the Trump administration, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

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  • US officials approached Oracle to raise concerns about the Tencent deal, the newspaper said, citing people familiar with the matter

  • Tencent also received visits from top officials in Guangdong, where the group is based, who asked the company to support domestic Chinese chips, the report said

  • Reuters could not immediately verify the report. Oracle, Tencent and the White House did not respond to Reuters requests for comment on the report

  • The Financial Times reported last month that Tencent signed its largest overseas lease deal, worth an estimated US$7 billion (HK$54.6 billion), with Oracle

  • The deal would have given Tencent access to about 100,000 advanced AI chips that were not available in China due to curbs from Washington and Beijing, according to the report

  • Tencent had agreed to a five-year lease across multiple Oracle data centers in Southeast Asia, according to the report

Reuters

OracleTencentAI chip

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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