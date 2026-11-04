Oracle abandons US$7 billion Tencent AI deal under Trump pressure, FT reports

Oracle has canceled a multibillion-dollar chip leasing contract with Tencent (0700) after bowing to pressure from the Trump administration, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.
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US officials approached Oracle to raise concerns about the Tencent deal, the newspaper said, citing people familiar with the matter
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Tencent also received visits from top officials in Guangdong, where the group is based, who asked the company to support domestic Chinese chips, the report said
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Reuters could not immediately verify the report. Oracle, Tencent and the White House did not respond to Reuters requests for comment on the report
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The Financial Times reported last month that Tencent signed its largest overseas lease deal, worth an estimated US$7 billion (HK$54.6 billion), with Oracle
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The deal would have given Tencent access to about 100,000 advanced AI chips that were not available in China due to curbs from Washington and Beijing, according to the report
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Tencent had agreed to a five-year lease across multiple Oracle data centers in Southeast Asia, according to the report
Reuters