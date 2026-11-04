logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Global leaders confident in return from Chinese opportunities in age of AI

FINANCE
49 mins ago

by

Raine Fung

logo
logo
logo
From left: Julia Leung, Chris Hogbin, Richard Oldfield, Tobias C. Pross and Karin van Baardwijk
From left: Julia Leung, Chris Hogbin, Richard Oldfield, Tobias C. Pross and Karin van Baardwijk

Major factors driving global stock market liquidity have subsided over the past year, said Julia Leung Fung-yee, Chief Executive of the SFC, at the “Riding the Macro Wave” forum at the 5th Global Financial Leaders' Investment Summit, citing rise in global sovereign debt, evolving artificial intelligence cybersecurity threats, and potential AI spillover effects. 

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Leung pointed out that the continuous rise in global sovereign debt has raised questions about debt sustainability, seeing soaring food and oil prices worsening sociopolitical instability worldwide which can further prolong high borrowing costs, as countries lack monetary and fiscal policies. 

Furthermore, Leung highlighted that despite the AI investment boom, the major PHP security vulnerability incident over the past week indicates that flaws revealed by AI could evolve into global cybersecurity threats, leading to calls for slowing down AI development.

Schroders chief executive: the need to consider whether AI investment yields returns in time 

In response, Schroders chief executive Richard Oldfield explained two different global models in the field of AI, where the US is trying to take leadership in that advanced model, whereas China is the only country with a national AI strategy, which brought opportunities to investors.

Speaking on asset diversification, he suggested that one considers Chinese fixed income, which is decoupled from the others with a different consistency cycle.

While acknowledging that the market currently has differing opinions on AI, Oldfield maintains that AI has a positive impact on the economy, but reminds that it is necessary to consider whether the current investment can generate sufficient returns to satisfy investors within a specific time frame. 

Robeco chief executive: China as an increasing value and stock selection opportunity

Robeco chief executive Karin van Baardwijk emphasized that Asia is a source of portfolio diversification in 2027, expecting continued international capital inflows into Asia. 

“In equities, we see China increasingly as a value and stock selection opportunity, balancing high growth story and collective value,” Baardwijk asserted. 

However, Baardwijk believes fixed income in China brings a different dimension, seeing differentiated monetary and inflation cycles from those in the US, Europe, and Japan, leading the market to perceive lower returns and relatively weaker performance for related Chinese products. 

AllianzGI chief executive: China will become an asset class of its own 

Allianz Global Investors chief executive Tobias C. Pross, a long-term bullish China investor, is confident that China will become an asset class of its own, as the country is actively catching up in AI transformation, open-source models, human-machine collaboration technologies, and manufacturing. 

"China will become, as it has two years ago, will become, mark my words, asset class for technological leaders," he asserted. 

He added that he has seen a significant flow of investment and funds into Asia and China, making China an important part of overall asset allocation and composition.

Lazard Asset Management chief executive: Chinese tech companies provide opportunities

Lazard Asset Management chief executive Chris Hogbin stated that current market asset allocation still largely favours the US, and asset diversification will take long to achieve, meanwhile, Chinese companies in technology, robotics, healthcare, and biotechnology are providing investors with numerous opportunities.

While Hogbin expressed great anticipation for AI, he emphasized the need for cautious deployment in this sector, as technological advancements are unpredictable. AI capital expenditures reach trillions of US dollars annually, and "demand for compute is far outstripping supply," Hogbin said. 

However, the development of AI still faces uncertainties, including how to structure its revenue and business models, making it "really hard to find the anti-AI trade."

 

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Former vice president of HKEX charged by ICAC with dishonest access to internal information system
FINANCE
9 mins ago
A gold bar marked with the letters "BTC" (out of focus) is displayed at a jewellery shop at the Al Moez Street gold market in Old Cairo as demand for gold bars and coins rises in Egypt, with buyers seeking a safer store of value amid volatile markets and economic uncertainty, traders and industry officials said, in Cairo, Egypt, February 5, 2026. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Gold jumps over 2pc on softer dollar after Democratic midterm wins
FINANCE
53 mins ago
Oracle logo is seen in this illustration taken September 9, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Oracle abandons US$7 billion Tencent AI deal under Trump pressure, FT reports
FINANCE
1 hour ago
HKEX.
Hong Kong stocks inch up by noon
FINANCE
3 hours ago
CK Life Sciences.
CK Life Sciences jumps 9pc ahead of cancer vaccine data reveal
FINANCE
4 hours ago
Paul Chan.
HK brings global investors and businesses together as markets financing capacities remain strong: Paul Chan
FINANCE
4 hours ago
The logo of Meta is seen during the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France, June 12, 2025. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo
Meta raises US$15 billion in five-part US bond sale to fund AI expansion
FINANCE
5 hours ago
A Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation (HSBC) logo is displayed outside a bank branch in Sydney, Australia, August 19, 2025. REUTERS
HSBC issues US$4.25 billion through dual-tranche bond sale
FINANCE
5 hours ago
A smartphone with a displayed AMD logo is placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken March 6, 2023. REUTERS
AMD forecast eases AI spending fears as data-center sales surge
FINANCE
5 hours ago
People look at colorful bags on display at a bag store in a shopping mall in Beijing, China, July 8, 2026. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
China's services growth slows to three-month low as confidence weakens
FINANCE
5 hours ago
HK dominates QS Asia university rankings with five institutions in top 10
NEWS
18 hours ago
Former esports champion Toyz deported to Hong Kong after serving Taiwan drug sentence
NEWS
22 hours ago
Nathalia Gadelha Filgueiras
Teen pilot prodigy among nine killed in horrific Florida Learjet crash
WORLD
23 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.