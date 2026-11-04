CK Life Sciences jumps 9pc ahead of cancer vaccine data reveal

Shares of CK Life Sciences (0775) briefly jumped 9 percent on Wednesday after Sequencio Therapeutics, its subsidiary, announced plans to present new data from its lead cancer vaccine programmes.

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Sequencio Therapeutics will unveil new data from TROP2 circRNA-LNP vaccine and PD-L1/PRAME dual-antigen vaccine at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Annual Meeting 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona, USA, the company said in an exchange filing.

The studies provide preclinical support for multiple elements of Sequencio's Prime-Infiltrate-Ignite-Translate research framework, CK Life Science noted.

The findings demonstrate the induction of antigen-specific immune responses, enhanced immune activity within the tumour microenvironment and approaches to addressing immune suppression, while the use of humanised models helps assess the potential translational relevance of these observations, it added.

The two programmes take complementary approaches to addressing two key challenges in cancer immunotherapy: generating effective immune recognition of cancer cells and overcoming mechanisms of tumour-mediated immune suppression. One combines tumour-targeted vaccination with checkpoint inhibition, while the other integrates tumour recognition and immune modulation within a single dual-antigen vaccine design.

Pave way to human clinical trials

The outcomes provide preclinical evidence supporting the intended mechanisms of action of Sequencio’s cancer vaccines, while it may also help inform future clinical development in perioperative settings, where lower tumour burden may give vaccine-induced immunity a greater opportunity to control residual disease.

CK Life Science said it believes these results offer further support for the continued advancement of both vaccine candidates toward human clinical trials.