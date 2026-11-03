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FINANCE

MTR to roll out two 1,000-unit residential projects next year, eyes Northern Metropolis

FINANCE
48 mins ago

by

Zhou Yiru

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David Tang
David Tang

MTR Corporation (0066) plans to launch two small-scale residential projects, each featuring about 1,000 units, in the coming year to cater to diverse customer groups, according to David Tang Chi-fai, the company’s property and international business director.

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Tang explained that the plan to launch smaller plots is to consider the financial capacity and risk-bearing capacity of developers of varying sizes, aiming to meet the needs of diverse developers.

He added that large-scale concentrated land releases would be avoided to prevent market volatility and negative impacts, hoping to maintain stable development in the property market.

Project locations will be determined by industry evaluations, land preparation status, and market demand, Tang said. While locations remain undecided, he noted that the Northern Metropolis presents significant opportunities.

MTR malls see foot traffic lift amid night economy push 

MTR’s 16 shopping malls currently maintain nearly 100 percent occupancy rates, with only one or two units under negotiation.

The SAR government’s promotion of the night economy and tourism has driven a 15 percent year-on-year increase in foot traffic at MTR shopping malls on Halloween, Tang noted.

Although overall sales have not yet returned to pre-Covid levels, mall business is steadily improving, recording high single-digit annual growth.

Noting that residents are dining earlier and that late-night consumption habits are shifting, MTR indicated that mall dining hours may be adjusted accordingly.

Louder Youth Gallery opens to nurture home-grown young brands 

Louder Youth Gallery, a youth retail brand under MTR, opened on Tuesday in Southside at Wong Chuk Hang, aiming to "make Hong Kong brands louder". 

The space offers 16 youth-founded brands rent-free display areas. Over the past five years, 350 Hong Kong brands have showcased their products at Louder, Tang said.

MTR stated that it aims to showcase the products and stories of creative individuals in its malls, leveraging high foot traffic and prime locations to help young entrepreneurs realize their dreams and bring creativity into the community, Tang added.

From left: David Tang; Alice Mak Mei-kuen, secretary for home and youth affairs.
From left: David Tang; Alice Mak Mei-kuen, secretary for home and youth affairs.
MTRDavid TangLouder Youth GalleryLoudermake Hong Kong brands louderlocal brandsyouth-founded brands

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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