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PROPERTY

In One in Ho Man Tin to tender final two‑bedroom units next week

PROPERTY
26 mins ago
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Helen Fung, left
Helen Fung, left

In One in Ho Man Tin, jointly developed by Chinachem and MTR Corporation (0066), will launch its final six two‑bedroom Victoria Harbour‑view units for the entire development via tender next Monday.

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In addition, a furnished show flat spanning 1,213 sq ft is open for viewing on Wednesday. It features a four‑bedroom, one‑ensuite layout with a storage room, a floor‑to‑floor height of around 3.5 meters and built‑in stairs leading to an 820‑sq‑ft rooftop terrace with West Kowloon views.

To bolster project sales, the developer has partnered with The Madison Group, a local company representing high‑end lifestyle brands, to roll out a limited‑time National Day promotion. Valid from next Monday through October 30 this year, the offer grants household‑goods shopping vouchers worth HK$180,000 to buyers of designated three‑bedroom or larger units and HK$100,000 to buyers of two‑bedroom units at In One.

The project has sold 11 units for about HK$290 million since August. A south‑facing three‑bedroom harbour‑view flat fetched a per‑square‑foot price of HK$40,000, according to Helen Fung, sales and marketing director at Chinachem. 

The In One series has sold 772 units to date, more than 91 percent of the total, racking up more than HK$13.7 billion in sales. 72 units remain unsold, largely three‑bedroom and special units.

 

Frank Feng

In OnepropertyHo Man TinMTR

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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