MTR backs HK's Five-Year Plan, Policy Address to fast-tracks rail projects

MTR Corporation said it will continue to work closely with the government to promote the Northern Link and other rail projects in response to the five-year plan and policy address released on Wednesday.

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John Lee Ka-chiu announced that the government will expand Hong Kong's railway network and accelerate the development of the Northern Metropolis.

Jacob Kam Chak-pui, Chairman of the MTR Corporation, welcomed Hong Kong's five-year plan and policy address and said the company will continue to provide efficient and safe train services with the purpose of "keeping cities moving" and support the city's better integration into and service of overall national development.

Kwu Tung Station is expected to begin operation next year. Foundation works for Hung Shui Kiu Station, serving Hung Shui Kiu/Ha Tsuen, are set to be completed using the skidding construction method for the first time in the world to enhance effectiveness, the company said.

As the transport backbone of the Northern Metropolis, the Northern Link is a key project for the company. MTR said it signed the project agreement for Northern Link (Part 1) with the government last year and commenced work immediately.

It is currently in active discussions regarding the financing, construction, operational, and maintenance arrangements for the main line's remaining works and its spur line.

The goal is to achieve synchronized opening of both the main line and spur line no later than 2034, driving land and economic development along the route, enhancing cross-boundary passenger transport capacity in the central Hong Kong-Shenzhen area, and contributing to the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area on the Rail "Greater Bay Area on Rails."