Wall St opens lower as AI jitters return, oil rises

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Wall St opens higher as SpaceX, Super Micro results lift AI stocks
21-10-2026 21:36 HKT
Wall St opens lower as AI stocks decline, oil prices rise
20-10-2026 21:40 HKT
Wall St opens muted as tech jitters linger; Tesla gains
16-10-2026 21:35 HKT
Nasdaq nears one-month low as AI stocks slide on debt concerns
15-10-2026 21:46 HKT
Wall St opens lower after hot CPI data fuels rate-hike bets
14-10-2026 21:37 HKT
S&P 500 opens lower after bank earnings; chips weigh
13-10-2026 21:43 HKT
Wall St steady at open as oil jumps ahead of key earnings
12-10-2026 21:38 HKT
US stocks open higher as oil slips; telecoms hit by SpaceX spectrum deal
09-10-2026 21:36 HKT
Wall St opens lower as oil jump, high yields fuel inflation concerns
08-10-2026 21:40 HKT
Wall St opens lower as bond yields and oil rebound; Fed minutes in focus
07-10-2026 21:36 HKT