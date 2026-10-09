US stocks open higher as oil slips; telecoms hit by SpaceX spectrum deal

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Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday as oil prices retreated on easing Middle East supply concerns, though telecom shares remained under pressure after SpaceX's spectrum acquisition raised competitive concerns across the sector.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 67.32 points, or 0.13 percent, at the open to 51,298.96. The S&P 500 rose 22.35 points, or 0.29 percent, to 7,787.71, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 149.59 points, or 0.55 percent, to 27,342.93.
Reuters