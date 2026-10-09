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FINANCE

US stocks open higher as oil slips; telecoms hit by SpaceX spectrum deal

FINANCE
44 mins ago
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Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., December 17, 2025. REUTERS
Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., December 17, 2025. REUTERS

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday as oil prices retreated on easing Middle East supply concerns, though telecom shares remained under pressure after SpaceX's spectrum acquisition raised competitive concerns across the sector.

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The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 67.32 points, or 0.13 percent, at the open to 51,298.96. The S&P 500 rose 22.35 points, or 0.29 percent, to 7,787.71, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 149.59 points, or 0.55 percent, to 27,342.93.

Reuters


 

Wall StreetstocksUSS&PDow JonesNasdaq

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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