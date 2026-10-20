Wall St opens lower as AI stocks decline, oil prices rise

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Tuesday, dragged down by renewed weakness in AI-linked stocks and a rebound in oil prices, while investors braced for major corporate earnings reports this week.

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The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 6.8 points, or 0.01 percent, to 51,959.21 at the open. The S&P 500 fell 11.7 points, or 0.15 percent, to 7,679.01, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 98.0 points, or 0.37 percent, to 26,332.921.

Reuters