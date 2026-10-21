Wall St opens higher as SpaceX, Super Micro results lift AI stocks

Wall Street’s main indexes opened higher on Wednesday after quarterly results from SpaceX and Super Micro Computer improved appetite for AI stocks, while Netflix slipped after its forecast failed to impress investors.

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The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 157.0 points, or 0.30 percent, at the open to 52,652.85. The S&P 500 rose 23.9 points, or 0.31 percent, at the open to 7,736.43, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 176.9 points, or 0.67 percent, to 26,601.732 at the opening bell.

Reuters