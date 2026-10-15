Nasdaq nears one-month low as AI stocks slide on debt concerns

The Nasdaq fell to near one-month lows on Thursday as fears of a hit to artificial-intelligence investments from higher interest rates deepened a rout in AI-linked stocks, while fresh data confirmed price pressures building in the US economy.

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At 09:30 a.m., the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 266.74 points, or 0.52 percent, to 51,888.22, the S&P 500 lost 33.35 points, or 0.43 percent, to 7,685.59, and the Nasdaq Composite lost 329.86 points, or 1.24 percent, to 26,363.01.

Reuters