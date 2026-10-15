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FINANCE

Nasdaq nears one-month low as AI stocks slide on debt concerns

FINANCE
12 mins ago
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Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York on July 23, 2026. AFP
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York on July 23, 2026. AFP

The Nasdaq fell to near one-month lows on Thursday as fears of a hit to artificial-intelligence investments from higher interest rates deepened a rout in AI-linked stocks, while fresh data confirmed price pressures building in the US economy.

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At 09:30 a.m., the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 266.74 points, or 0.52 percent, to 51,888.22, the S&P 500 lost 33.35 points, or 0.43 percent, to 7,685.59, and the Nasdaq Composite lost 329.86 points, or 1.24 percent, to 26,363.01.

Reuters

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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