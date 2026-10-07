Wall St opens lower as bond yields and oil rebound; Fed minutes in focus

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Wednesday as Treasury yields and oil prices rose again, keeping investors cautious as they awaited the minutes of the Federal Reserve's September meeting.

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The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 325.06 points, or 0.63 percent, at the open to 51,196.22. The S&P 500 fell 32.60 points, or 0.42 percent, at the open to 7,786.33, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 155.83 points, or 0.56 percent, to 27,444.06 at the opening bell.

Reuters



