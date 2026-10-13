logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

S&P 500 opens lower after bank earnings; chips weigh

FINANCE
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York on July 23, 2026. AFP
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York on July 23, 2026. AFP

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened lower on Tuesday as chip stocks came under selling pressure again, while investors assessed a mixed set of quarterly results, including reports from big US banks.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 242.4 points, or 0.47 percent, at the open to 52,092.99. The S&P 500 fell 12 points, or 0.15 percent, at the open to 7,795.27, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 107.2 points, or 0.39 percent, to 27,138.729 at the opening bell.

Reuters

S&P 500Dow JonesNasdaqUSstocksWall Street

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP Hotels and an American themed mall are seen at the Mihama American Village in Okinawa prefecture on October 10, 2026.
Japan, US review troops' off-duty rules after Okinawa killing
WORLD
5 hours ago
HKEX.
Hong Kong shares end higher, lifted by banks
FINANCE
6 hours ago
Artificial Intelligence words are seen in this illustration taken March 31, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Banking watchdogs ramp up AI scrutiny as stability fears mount, sources say
INNOVATION
8 hours ago
HKEX. Singtao
Hong Kong stocks fall by noon
FINANCE
11 hours ago
People sit in front of a TV broadcasting a news report on North Korea firing multiple ballistic missiles toward the sea off its east coast, at a railway station in Seoul, South Korea, October 12, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
North Korea's Kim showcases missile capable of reaching US as Trump signals possible meeting
WORLD
11 hours ago
Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP US Representative Ilhan Omar,D-MN, speaks during a news conference calling for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on November 13, 2023.
Fury as US federal agents search anti-Trump lawmaker's home
WORLD
12 hours ago
HKEX
Hong Kong stocks slip at open, chip and tech shares weigh
FINANCE
13 hours ago
US President Donald Trump presents the National Medal of Science to Elon Musk during the "Golden Age of American Innovation Summit" at the Institute of Peace in Washington, DC, on October 8, 2026. (Photo by Kent NISHIMURA / AFP)
Musk spent $276 mn to boost Republicans in midterms: US media
WORLD
13 hours ago
Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a meeting with members of the government via video link at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia July 8, 2026. Sputnik/Gavriil Grigorov/Pool via REUTERS
US hopes diesel deal can 'soften' Moscow on peace talks, sources say
WORLD
14 hours ago
Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., March 23, 2026. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Wall St steady at open as oil jumps ahead of key earnings
FINANCE
12-10-2026 21:38 HKT
Ex-Cyberport entrepreneurship head among 6 charged by ICAC over $20m tech subsidy fraud
NEWS
21 hours ago
Indonesian helper in Kai Tak murder case worked 3 years with only half-day off a week in cramped flat
NEWS
20 hours ago
Filipina domestic helper arrested over theft of $400,000 in jewellery from Fortress Hill flat
NEWS
17 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.