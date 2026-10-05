Wall St opens muted as tech stocks take a breather

Wall Street's main indexes were muted at the open on Monday, as technology stocks eased from record highs, while investors looked for fresh clues on the monetary policy path with Treasury yields and oil prices still elevated.

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The S&P 500 was up 6.06 points, or 0.08, at 7,728.78 after market open, the Nasdaq was up 43.06 points, or 0.16 percent, at 27,233.93 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 78.27 points, or 0.15 percent, at 51,098.69 after market open.

Reuters



