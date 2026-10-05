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FINANCE

Wall St opens muted as tech stocks take a breather

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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A Wall Street sign hangs in front of a US Flag outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo
A Wall Street sign hangs in front of a US Flag outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

Wall Street's main indexes were muted at the open on Monday, as technology stocks eased from record highs, while investors looked for fresh clues on the monetary policy path with Treasury yields and oil prices still elevated.

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The S&P 500 was up 6.06 points, or 0.08, at 7,728.78 after market open, the Nasdaq was up 43.06 points, or 0.16 percent, at 27,233.93 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 78.27 points, or 0.15 percent, at 51,098.69 after market open. 

Reuters


 

Wall StreetstocksUSS&PDow JonesNasdaq

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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