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FINANCE

S&P 500 hits intraday record high as AI rally continues

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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A Wall Street sign hangs in front of a US Flag outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo
A Wall Street sign hangs in front of a US Flag outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

The benchmark S&P 500 index briefly hit an all-time high on Tuesday as optimism surrounding the AI trade and hopes of strong corporate earnings lifted technology stocks, further boosting the bull market that began in October 2022.

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The index rose as much as 0.6 percent to 7817.13 points, moving past the previous intraday record of 7,816.7 points it hit on August 13. The tech-heavy Nasdaq was also trading at record highs. 

Optimism around the AI trade and expectations of strong corporate earnings have helped lift US stocks lately despite higher energy prices and a volatile summer for bond markets that fueled concerns about tighter monetary policy. 

On Tuesday, most megacap and growth stocks ticked higher as government bond yields came off their multi-year highs and oil prices fell. 

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 164.45 points, or 0.32 percent, to 51,432.35, the S&P 500 gained 37.77 points, or 0.48 percent, to 7,811.72 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 162.58 points, or 0.59 percent, to 27,639.89. 

Reuters


 

Wall StreetstocksUSS&PDow JonesNasdaq

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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