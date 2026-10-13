Hong Kong dollar nears weak end of trading band, HKMA intervention looms

The Hong Kong dollar edged towards the weak side of its trading band at 7.85 per US dollar on Tuesday, a level that could prompt the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) to step in and buy the local currency to defend its peg.

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The Hong Kong dollar is pegged to a tight band of between 7.75 and 7.85 versus the US currency. The currency was trading at 7.8475 per dollar as of 0325 GMT.

Under the system, if the Hong Kong dollar hits 7.85, the HKMA is obliged to sell US dollars and buy Hong Kong dollars. That drains liquidity from the banking system and pushes up local interbank rates, which in turn helps pull the currency back from the weak-side limit.

ANZ analysts said Hong Kong is still likely to preserve the dollar peg as it remains an effective mechanism, despite Beijing's push for yuan internationalisation.

The Hong Kong dollar last touched the weak-side limit of 7.85 in the summer of 2025, triggering repeated HKMA intervention in a cycle that ran through August.

A sluggish local equity market and tepid southbound inflows from mainland Chinese investors have dampened demand for the Hong Kong dollar this year and weighed on local interbank rates.

Meanwhile, US rates have climbed over the past two months as markets repriced the odds of Federal Reserve rate hikes.

ANZ analysts said they do not expect a repeat of the sharp swings seen between May and August 2025, when the currency briefly hit the strong-side 7.75 before rapidly weakening, describing the current depreciation as gradual and orderly.

Reuters