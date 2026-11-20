China's yuan on Friday bounced from a more than one-month low against the US dollar that it hit a day earlier, as corporate repatriation offset the impact of a continuing dollar rally.

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The Chinese currency had declined in both onshore and offshore markets to its weakest since mid-October before a pick-up in seasonal corporate demand, with companies taking advantage of a strong dollar to convert foreign-currency receipts, traders said.

Exporters typically convert foreign earnings into yuan at the end of the calendar year and ahead of the Lunar New Year due accounting and administrative requirements, as well as demand for cash to fund bonuses and holiday-related expenses. This usually bumps up the yuan in December and January.

The onshore yuan rebounded from 6.6950 a dollar, its weakest since October 14, to trade at 6.6715 as of 0245 GMT. Its offshore counterpart last fetched 6.6746.

Prior to market open, the People's Bank of China set its midpoint rate — around which it allows daily yuan movement of as much as 2 percent either side — at 6.7131, 400 pips weaker than a Reuters' estimate of 6.6731.

The firmer dollar and market expectations of more aggressive interest rate hikes from the US Federal Reserve to tame inflation have weighed on the value of emerging market currencies, particularly after minutes of the Fed's latest meeting showed policymakers considered additional tightening.

However, analysts expect the yuan to appreciate through 2027.

"We expect a gradual appreciation in the renminbi to continue through 2027," said Jeremy Zook, lead analyst for China at Fitch Ratings.

"Nevertheless, we expect the Chinese authorities to lean against a fast degree of appreciation as they don't want to significantly dampen export performance given weaknesses in domestic demand."

A sizable current account surplus and easing capital outflow pressure should support the yuan, said Yu Song, chiefChina economist at UBS Securities.

"The PBOC may continue to allow market forces to drive the change and only step in when the pace is considered too rapid," he said, expecting the yuan to finish this year at 6.6 a dollar and strengthen to 6.25 by the end of next year.

Separately, the PBOC held its benchmark lending interest rates on Friday for the 18th successive month, matching market expectations.

Reuters



