The durian strategy: why 'boring' Singapore is the world's safest bet

In an era of global chaos, Singapore's survival strategy can be summed up in one prickly fruit.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Speaking a DBS conference, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong invoked the region's most divisive fruit to describe the nation's approach: "We are bottoming up our stable, we are secure and we are trusted and reliable. I think these are good attributes. Long may that continue."

In a wide-ranging fireside chat with DBS chief executive Tan Su Shan, Wong painted a portrait of a nation deliberately cultivating its own distinctive flavor—and building systems to ensure it remains reliable even as the world around it turns unpredictable.

The Two Great Shifts

Wong identified two seismic forces reshaping the global landscape: the unraveling of the American-led order, creating a potential "leadership vacuum" where international rules are breached with impunity, and the AI revolution, which is advancing at "unimaginable" speed.

Asked how businesses should navigate this volatility, Wong's answer was deceptively simple: Singapore's stability isn't a weakness—it's the entire point.

"We cannot compete on cost alone," he said. "So we have to compete based on our strengths and the value we bring to the table."

Singapore is positioning itself as a critical connector—linking North Asia's advanced manufacturing with Southeast Asia's resources. Despite its small size, the nation accounts for 10 percent of global semiconductor production and 20 percent of packaging and testing.

The strategy extends beyond borders. Wong emphasized building a strong regional ecosystem, connecting with Johor, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Thailand to reinforce mutual capabilities and create a compelling proposition for multinational corporations.

When trade becomes a weapon

On the weaponization of trade and payments, Wong acknowledged the trend. Singapore's response: maintain good relations with all major powers, build self-reliance, and remain economically relevant.

"Others may try to squeeze us, but they will find that Singapore is quite painful to squeeze—you can squeeze, but you will feel the pain too."

The prime minister stressed the importance of investing heavily in defense and economic relevance, ensuring Singapore can "stand on our own feet" while remaining a valued partner that others want to talk to and listen to.

AI: Embrace, But Don't Surrender

Wong outlined Singapore's approach to AI: "We are not trying to be an AI-driven society. We are trying to be a better society enabled by AI."

He emphasized non-negotiable principles: safety, human accountability, and broad benefit for all Singaporeans.

Wong warned of a looming challenge: as AI replaces routine work, the "bottom rung of the career ladder" may break, leaving young people without crucial tacit learning. "We want companies to pay attention to this," he urged.

Wong returned to the durian metaphor. In a world of volatility, Singapore doesn't try to be something it's not. It doesn't compete on price. It focuses on what it can control: being stable, secure, and trusted.

Boring, it turns out, is exactly what the world needs.