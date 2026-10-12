HKIC expects to receive over $4 billion from investment immigration scheme in 2026

The Hong Kong Investment Corporation said it expects to receive at least HK$4 billion from the new investment immigration scheme in 2026, doubling last year’s figure.

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Eligible applicants under the New Capital Investment Entrant Scheme are required to invest a minimum of HK$30 million in the permissible investment, including placing HK$3 million into the HKIC’s investment portfolio.

The 2026 capital batch is expected to start investment in the first quarter of next year, the company said in a statement.

The portfolio will place emphasis on nurturing home-grown or Hong Kong-based asset managers with commercial and strategic potential, furthering the financial-cum-innovation and technology ecosystem and strengthening support for start-ups, with a view to transforming traditional industries, supporting emerging industries and grooming future industries for Hong Kong, the statement noted.

The HKIC was expected to obtain over HK$2 billion and HK$300 million from the immigration scheme in 2025 and 2024, respectively, according to the HKIC’s previous statements.

Investment of the 2024 and 2025 batches has started with good progress, and in alignment with the objectives of the portfolio to support the long-term development of Hong Kong’s economy, competitiveness and society, the HKIC said.

The investment immigration scheme has drawn nearly 3,200 applications as of February since its launch in March 2024, the government has said.