CKI at its strongest-ever financial position, Victor Li says in CKI CEO Symposium

CK Infrastructure (1038) said on Monday that it has concluded a two-day CKI CEO Symposium in Hong Kong, gathering chief executives of 20 member companies across Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, Germany and New Zealand, together with members of the CKI Executive Committee.

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Speaking at the event, chairman Victor Li Tzar-kuoi highlighted that CKI is now in its strongest-ever financial position, with ample firepower to pursue investment opportunities offering attractive return potential.

He also pointed out that CEOs of CKI's businesses serve as the group's ambassadors around the world, and encouraged them to seek new projects for the CK Group.

CKI CEO Symposium is CKI's flagship internal event,

Through the event, group senior leaders were briefed on CKI's latest developments, strategy and future direction, while the CEOs shared business insights and exchanged views on the industry's operating environment, the economic and geopolitical landscapes of their respective countries, along with the global macro situation.

Kam Hing-lam, co-managing director, delivered the opening address themed on CKI's 30th listing anniversary, recounting how the company has completed more than 30 acquisitions over the years to build a world-class portfolio of infrastructure assets.

CKI's co-managing director Andrew John Hunter and executive director Chan Loi-shun also gave overviews of the company's operations and finances respectively in the event.

In other programmes, Frank John Sixt, executive director of CKI and co-managing director and group finance director of CK Hutchison (0001), spoke on CKI's role within CK Hutchison.

As a representative of traditional regulated businesses, Northumbrian Water outlined how it has continued to enhance its performance and earned numerous accolades amid external changes, while Reliance and ista, two unregulated infrastructure businesses, presented their business overviews and the synergies generated through collaboration with other member companies.

In addition, the application of artificial intelligence in infrastructure operations was a key focus of discussions at the event.