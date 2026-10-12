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FINANCE

HKEX to introduce 12 single stock option classes on Nov 9, including Kingboard Laminates

FINANCE
59 mins ago
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HKEX.
HKEX.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (0388) said on Monday that it will introduce 12 single stock option classes on November 9, including Kingboard Laminates (1888), a leading global manufacturer of laminate materials for circuit boards powering artificial intelligence servers.

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Chinese chip providers Biren Technology (6082), GigaDevice Semiconductor (3986), Montage Technology (6809), and Shanghai Iluvatar CoreX Semiconductor (9903) are also among the new stock options.

Other single stock options involve Kingboard (0148), ASMPT (0522), China Gold International Resources (2099), CSOP Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (3033), Hansoh Pharmaceutical (3692), CIG Shanghai (6166), and Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical (6990).

Both weekly and monthly expiries will be available for these new contracts from the first day of trading, broadening investor choice and enabling market participants to select the expiry profile that best matches their trading and risk management needs, HKEX noted.

The city's bourse operator said that single stock options are among its fastest-growing derivatives products, with average daily volume of 899,056 contracts in the first nine months of 2026, a record for the period and 1.4 percent higher than a year earlier. 

Weekly single stock options, launched in November 2024, have also gained strong market traction, with more than 51 million contracts traded to date and consistently accounting for around 20 percent of volume in the corresponding single stock options products, it added.

With these additions, HKEX's weekly single stock options contracts will cover 66 listed companies or exchange-traded funds across a range of sectors.

HKEXsingle stock optionKingboard Laminateschip

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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