Hong Kong shares close higher, led by bank and tech gains

Hong Kong stocks closed higher on Monday, supported by banks and tech giants.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index advanced 59 points, or 0.25 percent, to 24,271 points, with a full-day market turnover of HK$162.6 billion.

The Hang Seng Tech Index fell 0.67 percent to 4,169 points.

Banks led the gains, with China Merchants Bank (3968), Bank of China (3988) and HSBC (0005) increasing 3 percent, 2.04 percent and 2 percent, respectively.



Tech giants NetEase (9999) rose 2.9 percent, while JD.com (9618) went up 2.8 percent.

In contrast, the laggard Laopu Gold (6181) slumped 7.9 percent, followed by Xiaomi's (1810) 5.6 percent decrease.

Chipmakers also weighed down the market, with Hua Hong Grace Semiconductor (1347) and Semiconductor Manufacturing International Cooperation (9618) dropping 5 percent and 2.5 percent.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index slid 0.43 percent to 3,797 points, and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index declined 2.03 percent to 12,384 points.