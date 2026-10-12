Hong Kong shares close higher, led by bank and tech gains

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DBS targets S$1 trillion AUM by 2030
11-10-2026 17:52 HKT
DBS chief: Hong Kong can bridge China's AI innovation and the world
11-10-2026 17:23 HKT
China's securities watchdog seeks investor ideas on supporting stocks
11-10-2026 15:18 HKT
US stocks open higher as oil slips; telecoms hit by SpaceX spectrum deal
09-10-2026 21:36 HKT
Hang Seng Index rallies over 400 points on Friday, as A shares rebound
09-10-2026 16:41 HKT
Thailand plans entry and exit fees totalling $338 for air travellers
09-10-2026 03:37 HKT