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FINANCE

Top-tier Swiss refiners eying Hong Kong gold business, Christopher Hui says

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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Hui (right) learning about the gold products of the MKS PAMP refinery in the company of its chief executive James Emmett (left). ISD
Hui (right) learning about the gold products of the MKS PAMP refinery in the company of its chief executive James Emmett (left). ISD

Top-tier Swiss refiners are participating in Hong Kong's gold business or planning to do so, Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury Christopher Hui Ching-yu said after visiting refineries in the country.

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It “definitely gives a massive boost to our efforts in gaining international recognition and elevating industry standards,” Hui said, adding that the government will continue its proactive approach in exploring policy support measures with a view to attracting more international precious metals enterprises to establish a presence and Asia-Pacific headquarters in Hong Kong.

Hui first visited the MKS PAMP refinery in the morning when he met with its senior management, followed by a tour of its vaulting facility and assay laboratory facility, according to a government statement.

MKS PAMP set up its third regional headquarters in Hong Kong last year to expand its footprint in the Asia-Pacific region through the city. 

Hui and his delegation then visited the Argor-Heraeus refinery to learn about the latest developments in its application of artificial intelligence, blockchain and various analytical technologies in precious metals supply chain traceability and precision casting, the statement said.

Argor-Heraeus has been a pillar in Hong Kong's precious metals refining ecosystem with its trading office and refinery facility operating in the city for decades, it said.

Hui toured the Valcambi refinery, whose senior management disclosed that the company is planning a collaboration with Hong Kong's sole steel producer Shiu Wing Steel to develop a gold refining and vaulting facility in the SAR, the statement said.

Hui will be back to the city in the evening on Thursday after completing his visit to Switzerland.

 

goldSwissrefinersHong KongChristopher Hui

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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