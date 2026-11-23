A cultural and economic kaleidoscope, the second edition of Swiss Month has returned to Hong Kong to refract a multi-faceted image of contemporary Switzerland that reaches far beyond its traditional alpine stereotypes.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Daniel Freihofer, Consul General of Switzerland in Hong Kong, emphasized that the month-long program represents a strategic effort to highlight the diversity and strengths of contemporary Switzerland while fostering deeper bilateral ties with Hong Kong.

“We aim to portray Switzerland as a modern, diverse country which is much more than chocolate, cheese, and mountains,” Freihofer said, highlighting how the program serves as an open door for the public to discover the nation's multi-faceted identity.

Daniel Freihofer believes that food is a powerful connector, especially in a renowned foodie destination like Hong Kong.

Following the success of its inaugural edition in 2024, Swiss Month Hong Kong has expanded significantly from its initial concept of a simple "Swiss Day." This year’s edition spans arts and culture, business and finance, gastronomy and hospitality, science and innovation, and tourism and sports.

Freihofer noted that Switzerland and Hong Kong share geopolitical and economic parallels. Beyond their similar population sizes, both are premier financial centers, highly open economies, and strategic gateway hubs deeply interconnected with their respective regions.

Swiss flavors find home in HK

This year’s Swiss Month places a special emphasis on gastronomy, with Swiss culinary experiences taking place throughout November, highlighted by a program featuring Michelin-starred chef Tanja Grandits.

Freihofer believes that food is a powerful connector, especially in a renowned foodie destination like Hong Kong, offering an accessible medium to experience Swiss creativity.

He noted that Swiss gastronomy, heavily influenced by French, German, and Italian cuisines, has evolved into a distinct style.

The culinary presence is already well-established in the city, he said, highlighting landmarks such as Chesa at The Peninsula, which has served Swiss cuisine for more than five decades.

Swiss pastry chef Gregoire Michaud opened the popular bakery chain Bakehouse in Hong Kong.

Swiss pastry chef Gregoire Michaud opened the popular bakery chain Bakehouse in Hong Kong.

Beyond traditional dining, Swiss culinary entrepreneurship is also rooted in local food and beverage culture. Bakehouse, the popular bakery chain founded by Swiss pastry chef Gregoire Michaud, has become a household name and a cultural icon in Hong Kong.

Michaud will unpack the thinking behind his brand's evolution during a speech at Business of Design Week 2026, where Switzerland is participating as the official Partner Country for the first time.

The event will bring together 20 leading Swiss design figures from various disciplines to join as featured speakers.



Freihofer (2nd left) officiated at the Business of Design Week 2026.

Where aesthetics and functionality meet

Sharing his personal philosophy on Swiss design, the diplomat emphasized that practicality and functionality remain at its core. “Design is not only about how things look, but also about finding practical solutions to problems and making life easier while still taking care of aesthetic appeal,” Freihofer said.

He mentioned the sleek, modular drawer system in his own office, which was designed by the Swiss brand USM Haller as an example of sleek presentation meeting supreme utility.

Hong Kong's skyline is also shaped by Swiss expertise. The M+ Museum building was designed by the Swiss architectural practice Herzog & de Meuron, which also remodeled the historic Tai Kwun heritage site in Central in close cooperation with local partners.

With design serving as a connecting thread throughout Swiss month, various exhibitions, talks, installations, and creative initiatives will highlight design not only as an aesthetic discipline, but as a primary driver of innovation, problem-solving, and cross-cultural dialogue.

Ultimately, Freihofer emphasizes that the goal of Swiss Month is not about chasing massive attendance numbers, but rather building meaningful, high-value institutional connections.

"We don’t operate in huge numbers, but our work is quality-driven," Freihofer explained. "Our focus is really on establishing quality platforms where people can connect and build meaningful collaborations."



A toast to decades of Swiss hospitality influence in Hong Kong

Swiss Month will celebrate the profound impact the country has had on shaping Hong Kong's hospitality sector through a steady influx of Swiss management talent over the past decades, Consul General Daniel Freihofer said.

“It is an area where we are particularly proud to see a long-standing cooperation,” he noted.

He pointed out that several high-level management figures at luxury hotels such as The Peninsula Hong Kong have been Swiss nationals, while Hugo Montanari, who currently serves as the managing director of Rosewood Hong Kong, is also Swiss.

Within the food and beverage sector, Freihofer stressed that Syed Asim Hussain, the co-founder of the hospitality empire Black Sheep Restaurants, completed his education in Switzerland.

EHL Hospitality Business School is a world-renowned hospitality management school in Switzerland.

EHL Hospitality Business School is a world-renowned hospitality management school in Switzerland.

Conversely, a steady stream of Hong Kong students travel to Switzerland to train at prestigious institutions there before returning home to kickstart their careers. A prominent local example is Justin Shun Wah, a co-founder of the award-winning bar Bar Leone, who is an EHL Hospitality Business School alumnus.

As part of Swiss Month, the consulate will publish a commemorative book to celebrate 25 Swiss nationals who have left their mark in Hong Kong and Macau's hospitality sector.

While Hong Kong remains Switzerland’s third or fourth largest business partner in Asia – with the city hosting about 300 Swiss companies – Freihofer noted that the largest sectors have traditionally been financial services and luxury retail, specifically watchmaking, as Hong Kong consistently ranks among the top three or four markets globally for Swiss watches.

While Hong Kong actively pursues an economic transition, he stressed that the most promising future sectors lie in innovation and technology, highlighting life sciences, biotechnology, and medical technology.

Another high-potential sector is gold, with Hong Kong aiming to develop into a prominent gold trading hub. Switzerland, which houses several major gold refineries, is already involved in the process. Two Swiss gold refineries, namely MKS PAMP and Valcambi, recently established regional offices in Hong Kong to explore the feasibility of establishing local storage facilities and potentially a gold refinery.