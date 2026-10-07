logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Citi ranked top global underwriter for IPOs year to date

FINANCE
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
AFP.
AFP.

Citi has been ranked the top global underwriter for initial public offerings year to date, according to Bloomberg data, with a market share of 6.78 percent as of October 7, highlighting the bank's role on key Asian equity offerings this year.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

This comes after the bank worked on some of the biggest share sales in Asia and the US, including that of SpaceX, world's largest IPO worth US$86 billion (HK$674.93 billion). Other transactions include the National Stock Exchange of India’s US$2.4 billion listing in Mumbai in September, one of the biggest in the country’s history. It also led the completion of SK Hynix's ADR offering of US$26.5 billion in September,  as well as those of RoboTechnik Intelligent Technology (3757), Ligent Technologies (9856) and Zhongji Innolight (3308) in Hong Kong. 

The US lender has been adding dozens of senior investment bankers globally, including for its equity capital markets business. Last year, Citi hired Charlie Black from Goldman as head of North America technology ECM. 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
SFC
SFC to implement enhancements to HK retail fund regime code in Nov
FINANCE
1 hour ago
From left: Candy Wong, Anita Mo, and Daniel Wong.
Hang Seng TECH Index to revise 6 tech themes and expand constituents to 50 in December
FINANCE
1 hour ago
Gold down 1 percent as dollar gains; Fed minutes in focus
FINANCE
2 hours ago
Paul Chan
Paul Chan: Hong Kong economic momentum has not come easily
FINANCE
3 hours ago
Sing Tao
Hang Seng Index dips on Wednesday
FINANCE
3 hours ago
FILE PHOTO: Two HSBC bank logos are displayed on an office building in Mexico City, Mexico, July 25, 2025. REUTERS/Henry Romero//File Photo
HSBC plans job cuts across UK wealth business in AI push, FT reports
FINANCE
3 hours ago
HKMA.
Hong Kong foreign currency reserves fell US$9.8 billion in September
FINANCE
3 hours ago
HK should attract central banks to store gold in the city, lawmaker says
FINANCE
3 hours ago
Slender West Lake.
Jiangsu Slender West Lake Culture and Tourism clears HK listing hearing
FINANCE
4 hours ago
Shenzhen Transsion.
"Africa Phone King" Transsion kicks off bookbuilding of $3.36b HK listing
FINANCE
5 hours ago
MTR clarifies ticketing procedure after mainland student says penalty differed between ID types
SOCIAL BUZZ
20 hours ago
Tuen Mun girl filmed carrying heavy bags of beer sparks child welfare concerns
NEWS
16 hours ago
U.S. dollar and Euro notes are seen in this November 7, 2016 picture illustration. REUTERS
Euro sinks to 17-month low as French fiscal woes spur contagion fears
FINANCE
05-10-2026 14:53 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.