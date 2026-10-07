Citi ranked top global underwriter for IPOs year to date

Citi has been ranked the top global underwriter for initial public offerings year to date, according to Bloomberg data, with a market share of 6.78 percent as of October 7, highlighting the bank's role on key Asian equity offerings this year.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

This comes after the bank worked on some of the biggest share sales in Asia and the US, including that of SpaceX, world's largest IPO worth US$86 billion (HK$674.93 billion). Other transactions include the National Stock Exchange of India’s US$2.4 billion listing in Mumbai in September, one of the biggest in the country’s history. It also led the completion of SK Hynix's ADR offering of US$26.5 billion in September, as well as those of RoboTechnik Intelligent Technology (3757), Ligent Technologies (9856) and Zhongji Innolight (3308) in Hong Kong.

The US lender has been adding dozens of senior investment bankers globally, including for its equity capital markets business. Last year, Citi hired Charlie Black from Goldman as head of North America technology ECM.