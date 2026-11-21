Wall Street fled headlong on Friday from the AI boom to the relative safety of bonds and lower-priced shares outside the tech sector.

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Technology carnage was extensive. Anthropic’s ANT.O sharp decline took it within a whisker of its IPO price before recovering to trade down over 8%, just a day after a record debut that briefly valued the AI lab above $2 trillion. The Nasdaq composite <.IXIC> dropped over 5% for its third decline of 2% or more this week, its biggest weekly decline since March 2020. The pullback left it lower for the year for the first time since April.

The Nasdaq is now down over 2% in 2026, relinquishing an annual gain of almost 19% through early October.

The S&P 500 <.SPX> lost 3.7% for the day, leaving it down 12% from its record high close on October 6 and confirming the benchmark is in a correction.

The retreat partly reflects expectations that high inflation readings will force the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates in coming months, likely further increasing borrowing costs and compressing valuations, and making Treasuries and so-called value stocks look like a better bet.

“Yesterday’s AI IPO is a valuation test, and with the 10-year around 5% and the Fed still hiking, investors are asking how much of the AI story is already priced in,” said Gene Goldman, chief investment officer at Cetera, El Segundo, California.

Friday’s action highlights the shift in fortunes on Wall Street since the Nasdaq hit its last high on October 6. A handful of AI-related heavyweights had accounted for most of the S&P 500’s gains for much of 2026, masking underwhelming returns from the index’s other components.

But the median S&P 500 <.SPX> stock now is up 5% in 2026. That beats the 1% year-to-date gain in the S&P 500, which has been hobbled of late by a 48% slump in Nvidia and deep declines in other AI stocks, including a 12% drop in Broadcom AVGO.O on Friday.

The rotation away from tech is making winners out of a sector that has long been overlooked: value stocks that trade at lower multiples to their earnings and net worth than the growth stocks that soared during the AI boom.

“Kevin Warsh represents a different approach to monetary policy, and that has introduced additional uncertainty regarding interest rates, inflation, and economic growth,” said Philip Palumbo, CEO of Palumbo Wealth Management. “Markets do not like uncertainty, and right now we have plenty of it.”

The S&P 500 value index <.IVX> is up 7% in 2026, compared to a 4% drop in the S&P 500 growth index <.IGX>. The switch puts cautious value investing on track to beat growth for the first time since 2022, when inflation fears sent Wall Street into its worst slump since the 2008 financial crisis.

Many analysts and portfolio managers said they did not view the AI trade as impaired. Instead, they said, an occasional washout can improve valuations and draw in investors with a longer-term perspective.

“You have a confluence of short-term negative factors,” said Jim Awad, senior managing director at Clearstead Advisors LLC in New York. He pointed to questions about the health of the underlying business at Nvidia NVDA.O, the onetime market leader whose shares have been in free fall since the Nasdaq composite <.IXIC> hit its most recent record in October, shedding more than $2.2 trillion of market value.

“The fundamentals have not deteriorated as much as the stock prices have,” Awad said. “I would view it just as a normal violent correction in a long-term upward trend in AI spending and in the markets.”

Meanwhile, the flight to value stocks and Treasury notes, which rallied sharply on Friday, is the latest sign of markets grappling with the extent to which a slowing buildout of AI infrastructure will hit US growth – a debate that has been going on all year, if not to this extreme.

"This is your classic flight-to-safety trade. So as investors are getting a little bit more concerned about the AI trade, they're moving out of those stocks and into Treasury securities,” said Lawrence Gillum, chief fixed-income strategist at LPL Financial. “Anytime there's been some sort of hiccup in the AI trade, we've seen the Treasury market rally on the back of that."

Reuters