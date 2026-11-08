Bitcoin extended its losses to break below the key psychological threshold of US$60,000 (HK$468,000) early Saturday, shedding more than four percent over the past 24 hours to trade at US$59,360 and dragging down cryptocurrency-linked equities.

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The world's largest cryptocurrency fell below the US$60,000 mark for the first time in roughly four and a half months since July, while Ether also slipped beneath US$1,700 (HK$13,260).

Having reached an all-time peak of around US$126,000 (HK$982,800) in October last year, Bitcoin has now retreated more than 50 percent from its record high.

The downturn weighed heavily on crypto-related stocks in US trading, with major corporate Bitcoin holder Strategy falling six percent and retail trading platform Robinhood declining 5.6 percent as of 1.45am Hong Kong time. Stablecoin issuer Circle lost 4.3 percent, while cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase dropped more than two percent.