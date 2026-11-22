The Chinese government and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) signed an agreement on Saturday to set up the bank's office in Hong Kong.

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Agreement sealed by Finance Minister Lan Fo'an, AIIB president

Represented by China's Finance Minister Lan Fo'an and the president of the AIIB Zou Jiayi, the Chinese government and the AIIB signed an agreement which formally established the AIIB's office in Hong Kong, including principles on privileges and immunities required for the office setup.

AIIB move affirms HK's status as global financial hub: Paul Chan

Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po said at the signing ceremony that the deal between the central government and AIIB was "a resounding vote of confidence in our city as an international financial centre". The Hong Kong government will fully support the establishment and operation of the office.

"The new office will give Hong Kong's financial community more direct access to the bank and its specialists," he said. "We are also committed to closer collaboration with the Bank on talent development, capacity building and capital market access."

HKSAR and AIIB signed the Project Preparation Special Fund Contribution Agreement in Hong Kong.

HK to inject extra US$200 million to support AIIB

In addition, Hong Kong will provide a further US$20 million (HK$157 million) to the Beijing-based bank for its Project Preparation Special Fund, which builds on its initial contribution of US$10 million in 2018.

The fund is contributed by seven of its members. It supports the preparatory work for selected projects in developing economies that receive AIIB financing. Hong Kong joined the AIIB as a member in June 2017.

Chan said by September this year, it had approved US$110 million in grants for 45 projects across 13 member economies.

Frank Feng