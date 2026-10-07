logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Chinese independent refiners boost Iraqi oil purchases as Iranian flows fall, traders say

FINANCE
16 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
File Photo/Reuters
File Photo/Reuters

Chinese independent refiners have stepped up purchases of crude from Iraq and Qatar for October and November delivery to replace dwindling Iranian supplies, as exports from other Gulf producers through the Strait of Hormuz recover, traders said. 

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Strong demand for non-sanctioned Gulf crude from private refiners has helped support the market after supply disruptions linked to the US-Israeli war with Iran.

Chinese refiners bought at least 12 million barrels of Iraqi and Qatari crude from trading houses Mercuria, Totsa and Trafigura, according to three traders close to the deals. One estimated total purchases at 15 million to 20 million barrels.

The cargoes were sold at premiums of US$12 to around US$20 a barrel to the ICE Brent benchmark on a delivered basis, the traders said.

Most of the purchases were Iraqi Basra Medium and Heavy crude, among the cheapest Middle East grades available. Buyers included Hongrun Petrochemical, Qicheng Petrochemical, Qirun Petrochemical, Hualong and Chambroad Petrochemical, the sources said. 

Iraqi oil has become the new benchmark for China's independent refiners due to its ample supplies and promptness, one trader said.

Hongrun and Shenchi Petrochemical also bought 3 million barrels of Qatar's al-Shaheen crude for arrival in early November, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity because they are not authorised to speak to media.

The refiners did not immediately respond to requests for comment amid a holiday in China.

Mercuria and Trafigura declined to comment. TotalEnergies did not immediately respond to a request for comments.

The deals followed purchases of more than 20 million barrels of crude from West Africa, Canada and Colombia between late August and early September as Iranian supply dwindled after the US imposed a naval blockade on Iranian vessels in July.

IRANIAN SUPPLY FALLS

China's independent refiners have relied heavily on discounted crude from sanctioned producers, particularly Iran, in recent years.

But China's imports of Iranian oil nearly halved in September from a year earlier to 590,000 barrels per day, the lowest level since January 2023, according to data from analytics firm Kpler.

The volume of Iranian crude stored on vessels outside the blockade zone has more than halved to 45 million barrels from 100 million barrels in late July, Kpler said.

Its data showed that Iran did not export any crude in September for the first time since Kpler began tracking flows from the producer in 2013.

REFINING MARGINS WEAKEN

As exports through the Strait of Hormuz recover, trading houses have lowered offer prices to stimulate demand from Chinese independent refiners, one trader said, adding that buyers were unwilling to pay spot premiums above US$20 a barrel.

Refinery utilisation rates in Shandong fell to about 55 percent by the end of September from nearly 60 percent at the start of the month, according to consultancy Horizon Insights, as margins deteriorated after China capped fuel price increases while crude feedstock costs surged.

Refiners were losing 250 yuan to 500 yuan per metric ton by late September, compared with profits of about 500 yuan per ton in early September, according to Horizon.

Reuters


 

ChinarefinersoilIraqiIran

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
People's Bank of China. REUTERS
China's forex reserves fall more than expected in September
FINANCE
1 min ago
China's central bank adds to gold reserves for 23rd consecutive month
FINANCE
6 mins ago
US Vice President JD Vance is interviewed by Reuters reporter Jacob Bogage before a campaign rally at Fairbanks International Airport in Fairbanks, Alaska, US, October 5, 2026. Jacquelyn Martin/Pool via REUTERS
In interview, US Vice President Vance says Iran must cut enrichment to end war
WORLD
2 hours ago
Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte, younger brother of Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte, testifies during his sister's impeachment trial at the Senate in Pasay, Metro Manila, Philippines, September 29, 2026. JAM STA ROSA/Pool via REUTERS
Philippine security council looking into China-linked remittances to Duterte family firm
WORLD
17 hours ago
File Photo/Reuters
Japan aims to agree on action plans with Asian partners to bolster oil reserves
FINANCE
22 hours ago
A message reading "AI artificial intelligence", a keyboard, and robot hands are seen in this illustration taken January 27, 2025. REUTERS
Nvidia-backed Reflection unveils first AI model to take on Chinese open models
INNOVATION
06-10-2026 10:29 HKT
A general view of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 22, 2026. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper/File Photo
US Supreme Court hears bid by oil companies to avoid climate lawsuit
ESG
05-10-2026 22:46 HKT
EcoCeres.
Bain Capital bets on demand growth for sustainable aviation fuel
ESG
05-10-2026 18:41 HKT
Drone view of oil tanker HELGA berthed at one of Iraq's southern offshore oil terminals near Basra as it prepares to load crude oil, becoming the second vessel to arrive since the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, April 24, 2026. REUTERS
Saudi, UAE to cooperate in building crude stockpile in Asia, Nikkei reports
FINANCE
05-10-2026 17:36 HKT
A California woman, Wanying Zhang, also known as Heather, is taken by the FBI (Reuters)
US accuses California woman of spying for China, surveilling Taiwan president's son
WORLD
05-10-2026 13:15 HKT
Kyren Wilson (left) and Director of Immigration Benson Kwok Joon-fung
Snooker world champion Kyren Wilson becomes HK resident through talent scheme
NEWS
04-10-2026 13:03 HKT
Abby Choi's remains found in soup pots with carrots, court hears
NEWS
05-10-2026 13:53 HKT
MTR clarifies ticketing procedure after mainland student says penalty differed between ID types
SOCIAL BUZZ
11 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.