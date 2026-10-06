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FINANCE

Standard Chartered opens seventh Wealth Management Centre at One Causeway Bay

FINANCE
54 mins ago

by

Raine Fung

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Judy Hsu (centre); Stephen Man (second from right)
Judy Hsu (centre); Stephen Man (second from right)

Standard Chartered (2888) officially opened its seventh Wealth Management Centre at One Causeway Bay on Tuesday, underscoring its continued investment in expanding affluent client franchise and delivering differentiated wealth solutions and client experiences.

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The new 21,000-square-foot centre is the largest of the bank's Wealth Management Centres in Hong Kong. 

"Our new One Causeway Bay Wealth Management Centre positions us strongly to capture the region’s growing opportunity. As the needs of our affluent clients become increasingly sophisticated and international, we are bringing together the capabilities, connectivity and expertise to support their cross-border wealth ambitions,”said Judy Hsu, Standard Chartered's chief executive of wealth and retail banking and ASEAN, South Asia, Greater China and North Asia.

"The opening of the One Causeway Bay Wealth Management Centre reflects our commitment to delivering an elevated client experience through a holistic ecosystem of wealth solutions, advisory expertise and strategic partnerships," said Stephen Man, Head of Wealth and Retail Banking, Standard Chartered Hong
Kong & GBA. 

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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