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FINANCE

CK Hutchison-backed Cenovus Energy acquires Athabasca Oil for C$5.7 bln

FINANCE
37 mins ago

by

Gloria Leung

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Rows of steam generators line a road at the Cenovus Energy Christina Lake Steam-Assisted Gravity Drainage (SAGD) project 120 km (74 miles) south of Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol/File Photo
Rows of steam generators line a road at the Cenovus Energy Christina Lake Steam-Assisted Gravity Drainage (SAGD) project 120 km (74 miles) south of Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol/File Photo

CK Hutchison (0001)-backed Cenovus Energy announced on Monday that it has agreed to acquire Athabasca Oil Corporation in a cash-and-stock deal with an implied enterprise value of C$5.7 billion, lifting its thermal production to 115,000 barrels per day by 2032.

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“This transaction strengthens our position in one of the world’s premier oil-producing regions and is a natural extension of our oil sands strategy,” said Jon McKenzie, Cenovus president and chief executive.

Cenovus is expected to realize approximately C$85 million per year of corporate and commercial synergies, with the majority captured in the first full year following closing of the transaction.

The deal adds roughly 45,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day to Cenovus's core oil sands business, including thermal production adjacent to its Christina Lake, May River, and Thornbury assets.

It also leverages Cenovus’ SAGD operating expertise in Athabasca’s assets, including enhancing reservoir performance, reducing steam-to-oil ratios, and accelerating resource recovery.

Cenovus's track record of completing over 30 profitable oil sands phase expansions positions it uniquely to optimize the value of the acquired SAGD assets, the company added.

The deal also consolidates ownership of Duvernay Energy Corporation, a high-quality, oil-weighted position in the Kaybob Duvernay, with the option to accelerate development and grow production to a sustainable 20,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Cenovus said it will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Athabasca for C$12 per share, payable in cash and Cenovus common shares.

CK Hutchison and the Li Ka-shing family hold approximately 30 percent of Cenovus’ shares as the major shareholders.
 

Cenovus EnergyAthabasca Oil CorporationCK Hutchison

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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