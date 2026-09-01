CK Asset, CK Hutchison and Li Ka Shing Foundation donate 15m yuan for Tibet landslide relief

CK Asset (1113), CK Hutchison (0001) and the Li Ka Shing Foundation said on Tuesday they have donated 15 million yuan (HK$16.4 million) to support relief efforts following a severe landslide in Tibet.

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The recent severe mudslides severely impacted the Gyirong Port in Tibet, resulting in massive destruction, casualties, and missing persons. The three entities expressed deep sorrow over the situation in a joint statement.

The donation was made via the disaster relief account of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in Hong Kong to support the ongoing rescue and recovery operations, they said.

In their statement, the three expressed their condolences to those who lost their lives and extended their sympathies to the injured and other people affected by the disaster.

Furthermore, they said they hoped those affected could rebuild their homes and expressed their respect for all personnel involved in the relief efforts.