CK Hutchison Group Telecom sells 49 percent VodafoneThree stake for GBP4.3 bln

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US Senate panel approves bill cracking down on the sale of Chinese vehicles
23-07-2026 10:23 HKT
'Coolest girl': UK PM Burnham's wife Marie-France van Heel
22-07-2026 16:38 HKT
New UK PM Burnham stamps authority with cabinet shakeup
21-07-2026 12:55 HKT
No decision made on AS Watson IPO, CK Hutchison says
20-07-2026 17:06 HKT
UK police charge man over Iran-linked spying offences
17-07-2026 18:02 HKT
UK Labour party to crown Burnham as leader and next PM
17-07-2026 12:49 HKT
China disapproves of British Steel nationalisation decision by UK
17-07-2026 11:43 HKT
Ukraine awards UK's Starmer top medal on final visit to Kyiv
17-07-2026 01:40 HKT