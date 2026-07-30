CK Hutchison Group Telecom sells 49 percent VodafoneThree stake for GBP4.3 bln

CK Hutchison (0001) said on Thursday that it has completed the transaction relating to the 49 percent shareholding of the CK Hutchison Group Telecom (CKHGT) in VodafoneThree.

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CKHGT, a wholly owned subsidiary of CK Hutchison, received 4.3 billion pounds (approximately HK$45.47 billion) in cash following the cancellation of its shares in VodafoneThree. The UK’s largest mobile telecommunications operator was formed through the merger of Vodafone UK and Three UK in 2025 and serves over 28 million customers.

Canning Fok, deputy chairman of CK Hutchison and executive chairman of CK Hutchison Group Telecom, said the transaction realizes the company’s investment in VodafoneThree, returns value to shareholders, strengthens its balance sheet, and creates future opportunities.

CK Hutchison has been in the UK telecommunications infrastructure for more than 30 years, the company said, from being among the world’s first to invest in 3G mobile telecommunications and enhancing mobile broadband services to the UK public, to helping create VodafoneThree, the country’s leading mobile operator.