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FINANCE

CK Hutchison says no decision on A.S. Watson listing

FINANCE
40 mins ago
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The company logo of CK Hutchison Holdings is displayed at a news conference in Hong Kong, China March 17, 2016. REUTERS
The company logo of CK Hutchison Holdings is displayed at a news conference in Hong Kong, China March 17, 2016. REUTERS

Hong Kong conglomerate CK Hutchison (0001) said on Thursday it had not made any decision on a potential separate listing of its retail business, A.S. Watson, seeking to clarify market speculation that plans for the spinoff had been paused.

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The company said its board had noted recent media reports of a pause in a proposed separate listing of the retail unit.

The company said that it receives proposals and explores and evaluates opportunities that may be available from time to time, with a view to enhancing long term value to shareholders, including possible transactions relating to the assets and operations of the group, among which is separate listings of its businesses.

It added that strategic explorations, evaluations, and related preparations regarding the potential separate listing of its retail business are still ongoing.

 

Reuters and staff reporter

CK HutchisonA.S. Watson

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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