CK Hutchison seeks US$1.5 bln from Panama for 'destruction' of its Central American investments

CK Hutchison (0001) said on Thursday it had launched international arbitration proceedings against Panama ​and was seeking damages of more than US$1.5 billion (HK$11.7 billion) for the "destruction" ‌of its investments in the Central American nation.

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The conglomerate said Panama breached an investment protection treaty after a series of measures over the past two years ​that culminated in the "destruction of the concession contract for ​the ports of Balboa and Cristóbal and takeover of the ⁠port terminals".

"The board strongly disagrees with the measures taken by ​Panama in violation of the treaty," the Hong Kong-based conglomerate said.

Panama's economy ​ministry and presidency did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Owned by Hong Kong's richest man, Li Ka-shing, CK Hutchison has been caught in ​a diplomatic tussle since U.S. President Donald Trump objected to Chinese ​ownership of ports along the Panama Canal, followed by Panama's cancellation of its ‌port ⁠concessions in the country.

The legal fight has complicated the group's plan to sell dozens of ports worldwide, including the Panamanian terminals, to a consortium including BlackRock, opens new tab, Mediterranean Shipping Company and another strategic investor that sources ​identified as China's ​COSCO (1199).

CK Hutchison's subsidiary, ⁠Panama Ports Company (PPC), will continue pursuing its separate international arbitration proceedings, launched in February after the country's ​top court annulled its licences to operate two Panama ​Canal ports.

PPC, ⁠which for nearly three decades operated the Balboa and Cristobal terminals near the Panama Canal, in March widened its claims to more than US$2 billion ⁠over ​what it described as the state's illegal ​takeover of two port terminals and company property.

Reuters