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FINANCE

CK Hutchison seeks US$1.5 bln from Panama for 'destruction' of its Central American investments

FINANCE
30 mins ago
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A Chinese national flag flutters in the wind with the Cheung Kong Center building and CK Hutchison logo in the background in Hong Kong, China, April 1, 2025. REUTERS
A Chinese national flag flutters in the wind with the Cheung Kong Center building and CK Hutchison logo in the background in Hong Kong, China, April 1, 2025. REUTERS

CK Hutchison (0001) said on Thursday it had launched international arbitration proceedings against Panama ​and was seeking damages of more than US$1.5 billion (HK$11.7 billion) for the "destruction" ‌of its investments in the Central American nation.

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The conglomerate said Panama breached an investment protection treaty after a series of measures over the past two years ​that culminated in the "destruction of the concession contract for ​the ports of Balboa and Cristóbal and takeover of the ⁠port terminals".

"The board strongly disagrees with the measures taken by ​Panama in violation of the treaty," the Hong Kong-based conglomerate said.

Panama's economy ​ministry and presidency did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Owned by Hong Kong's richest man, Li Ka-shing, CK Hutchison has been caught in ​a diplomatic tussle since U.S. President Donald Trump objected to Chinese ​ownership of ports along the Panama Canal, followed by Panama's cancellation of its ‌port ⁠concessions in the country.

The legal fight has complicated the group's plan to sell dozens of ports worldwide, including the Panamanian terminals, to a consortium including BlackRock, opens new tab, Mediterranean Shipping Company and another strategic investor that sources ​identified as China's ​COSCO (1199).

CK Hutchison's subsidiary, ⁠Panama Ports Company (PPC), will continue pursuing its separate international arbitration proceedings, launched in February after the country's ​top court annulled its licences to operate two Panama ​Canal ports.

PPC, ⁠which for nearly three decades operated the Balboa and Cristobal terminals near the Panama Canal, in March widened its claims to more than US$2 billion ⁠over ​what it described as the state's illegal ​takeover of two port terminals and company property.

Reuters

CK HutchisonPanama

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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