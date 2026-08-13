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FINANCE

CK Hutchison posts 6.7pc growth in first half underlying profit, lifts dividend

FINANCE
6 hours ago
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From left: co-managing director Dominic Lai, co-managing director and finance director Frank Sixt, chief financial officer Cheung Kwan-hoi
From left: co-managing director Dominic Lai, co-managing director and finance director Frank Sixt, chief financial officer Cheung Kwan-hoi

CK Hutchison (0001) posted a 6.7 percent growth in underlying profit to HK$12.6 billion in the first half of 2026 amid uncertainties, partly driven by the strong performance in its ports and retail businesses.

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The Hong Kong conglomerate also lifted its interim dividend by 5 percent to 74.55 HK cents. 

Higher contributions from Canadian oil firm Cenovus Energy and favorable foreign exchange movements also helped, but were partly offset by lower contributions from CK Hutchison Group Telecom and the infrastructure division, as well as certain nonrecurring treasury gains and non-core asset disposal gains recognized in 2025, the company said in a filing.

Underlying earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, which excluded the impact of the UK Telecom business, rose 5.2 percent to HK$67.9 billion. 

Overall revenue for the period rose by 6.1 percent to HK$255.4 billion.

The ports division reported a 4 percent rise in sales to HK$24.52 billion, despite a 1 percent reduction in overall throughput from the forced termination of its Panama operations in February. 

While front-loaded cargoes due to expected tariff increases will add pressure to sustained volume growth, CKH said it sees earnings growth for the year as a whole.

The group’s retail business’ revenue climbed by 9 percent to HK$107.7 billion, boosted by performances across most health and beauty segments, as well as a “strong recovery” in its Hong Kong retail operations.

The overall comparable store sales advanced by 3.6 percent in the period, and the division is expected to maintain growth for the full year, despite soft consumer sentiment in some markets, the company said. 

The homegrown giant will responsibly consider potential opportunities that meet its investment criteria with caution and prudence amid a changing global landscape, said chairman Victor Li Tzar-kuoi. 

CK Hutchisonprofitrevenuedividendports

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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