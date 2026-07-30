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FINANCE

Cenovus Energy posts strong Q2 financial results, cash flow up 1.37 times year on year

FINANCE
21 mins ago

by

Gloria Leung

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Cenovus Energy
Cenovus Energy

Canadian integrated oil and natural gas company Cenovus Energy, backed by CK Hutchison (0001) and the Li Ka-shing family, saw its cash flow surge 1.37 times year on year to C$5.64 billion (HK$31.48) in the second quarter of 2026.

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Jon McKenzie, Cenovus's president and chief executive, said that through positive upstream and downstream performances, the company delivered its best-ever quarterly financial results, boosted by higher commodity prices and strong operational performance. On a quarter on quarter basis, cash flow increased 1.58 times to C$2.18 billion.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of C$0.22 per share. In the second quarter, it returned C$1.4 billion to shareholders – C$1.0 billion from buying 26.2 million shares via its issuer bid and C$0.4 billion in dividends.

The company also highlighted its operating performance, with total revenue rising 40.32 percent quarter on quarter to C$17.4 billion. Operating margin was C$5.9 billion, up 34.09 percent.

Operating margin in the U.S. Refining segment was C$771 million, which included a C$152 million inventory holding gain.

Its upstream revenues increased 34.04 percent to C$12.6 billion. Higher benchmark oil prices and strong cost discipline also drove the upstream operating margin up by 32.43 percent to C$4.9 billion. Total Upstream production was 970.4 MBOE/d, compared to 972.1 MBOE/d in the first quarter.

Downstream revenues were C$8.2 billion, an increase from C$5.6 billion in the first quarter. Strong market crack spreads and upgrading differentials pushed the downstream operating profit up by 29.84 percent to C$953 million. Total Downstream crude throughput fell by 1.53 percent to 451.5 Mbbls/d.

The company said its C$2.2 billion outstanding on the term loan facility in acquiring MEG Energy was fully repaid and canceled.

 

Cenovus EnergyCK Hutchisonsecond quarter2026resultoilgas

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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