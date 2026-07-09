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INNOVATION

Hutchison Ports signs MOUs with Midea and TCL to drive sustainable supply and logistics chains

INNOVATION
1 hour ago
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Sam Shi, General Manager of the International Supply Chain Capability Center of Midea Group (first from left) and Ken Chou, Group Commercial Director of Hutchison Ports (first from right), signed the MoU under the witness of Lewis Fu, President of Midea International (second from left) and Eric Ip, Group Managing Director of Hutchison Ports (second from right).
Sam Shi, General Manager of the International Supply Chain Capability Center of Midea Group (first from left) and Ken Chou, Group Commercial Director of Hutchison Ports (first from right), signed the MoU under the witness of Lewis Fu, President of Midea International (second from left) and Eric Ip, Group Managing Director of Hutchison Ports (second from right).

Hutchison Ports, the port operator controlled by CK Hutchison (0001), has signed separate Memorandums of Understanding with home appliance giant Midea (0300) and electronics maker TCL Industries, to jointly build a stable supply chain and drive green sustainable development across the global shipping and logistics sectors.

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 Backed by extensive international experience across its global network since entering overseas markets in the early 1990s, the latest partnerships underscore CK Hutchison’s pivotal role as a bridge connecting mainland China with global markets. 

Announced on Thursday at the Shenzhen Port Global Supply Chain High-Quality Development Conference 2026, this deepened collaboration with Midea will initially be launched using Hutchison Ports’ Yantian International Container Terminals as a key strategic anchor point. 

One of the core focuses will be green logistics and digitalization, with both parties actively exploring sustainable transport solutions that comply with local regulations. 

Meanwhile, by integrating Midea’s business system with Yantian’s terminal operating system, they will achieve real-time information sharing and seamless workflow connectivity, significantly enhancing cargo handling and transport efficiency.

To address critical industry bottlenecks such as peak-season logistical delays and capacity constraints, Hutchison Ports will open priority lanes for Midea during peak seasons.

Furthermore, the partners will jointly develop rail freight solutions connecting inland Chinese ports to Yantian, alongside comprehensive terminal logistics support including container yards, warehousing, and other value-added services. 

Hutchison Ports and TCL also plan to engage in deep exchange, cooperation, and knowledge-sharing across three core areas, including jointly  researching carbon reduction solutions across the logistics supply chain to collaboratively address the challenges of global climate change.

The two firms will integrate cutting-edge clean energy and energy-saving technologies to co-develop next-generation green ports, thereby reducing the overall environmental footprint of port operations.

By leveraging big data, the Internet of Things, and Artificial Intelligence, the partners aim to optimize the synergistic efficiency of the port and logistics ecosystem, empowering green initiatives through digital technology. 



 

Hutchison PortsCK HutchisonTCL

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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